iExec RLC Trading Up 5.8% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $88.02 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

