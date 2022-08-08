Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,829 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $210.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.92 and a 200-day moving average of $204.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

