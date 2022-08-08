Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lessened by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,624. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

