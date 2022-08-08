Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis cut their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Immunic Trading Down 6.6 %

IMUX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,503. Immunic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

Insider Activity at Immunic

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $110,820.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immunic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

