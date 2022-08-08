Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Aegis

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Aegis from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Immunic Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $4.83. 7,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Immunic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Insider Transactions at Immunic

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,380. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Immunic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Immunic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Immunic by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

