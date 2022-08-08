Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Immunocore Stock Up 8.7 %

IMCR opened at $54.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

