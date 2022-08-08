IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV Price Performance

IMV opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.85. IMV has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.