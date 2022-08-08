Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 14,166 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $45.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

