Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 14,166 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $45.77.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.
Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.
