Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 1,520 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.