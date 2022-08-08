Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 16,165 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 219.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.07% of Cardlytics worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

Cardlytics Price Performance

In other news, Director John V. Balen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John V. Balen purchased 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $46,260 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $15.04 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $99.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

