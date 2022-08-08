Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 241 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Shares of V opened at $215.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.42. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $242.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

