Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

KKR stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

