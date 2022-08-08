Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of GSK by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in GSK by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 55.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

