Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 112.42% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

