Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

