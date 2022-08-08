Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.08% of Vericel worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vericel by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vericel to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Vericel Trading Up 1.1 %

Vericel Profile

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $60.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

