Innova (INN) Reaches Market Cap of $232,599.51

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $232,599.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Innova has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

