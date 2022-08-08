Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.
- On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. 5,553,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,266. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
