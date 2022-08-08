Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. 5,553,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,266. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

