Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells 4,152 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $67,386.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $17.32. 414,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,310. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.73) EPS. 2seventy bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

