Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells 4,152 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $67,386.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
2seventy bio Price Performance
NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $17.32. 414,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,310. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.73) EPS. 2seventy bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
