Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $4,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at $163,371,979.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74.

On Monday, July 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 40,087 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $2,212,401.53.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,773 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $317,745.92.

On Monday, July 11th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22.

On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $574,417.52.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $184,422.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

