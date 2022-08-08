Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ROL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

