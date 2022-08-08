Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $8,182,829.16 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 331,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $8,182,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,779,818 shares in the company, valued at $117,870,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 89,982 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $2,354,828.94.

On Thursday, July 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 126,500 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $2,982,870.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,342,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $413,402.38.

On Thursday, July 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 111,919 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $2,617,785.41.

On Thursday, June 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.16.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $2,608,890.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,795,735.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85.

Thryv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $898.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

