Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $8,182,829.16 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 331,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $8,182,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,779,818 shares in the company, valued at $117,870,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 89,982 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $2,354,828.94.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 126,500 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $2,982,870.00.
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,342,000.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $413,402.38.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 111,919 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $2,617,785.41.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.16.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $2,608,890.70.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,795,735.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85.
Thryv Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $898.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $42.99.
Institutional Trading of Thryv
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Further Reading
