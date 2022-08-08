Insight Protocol Market Cap Achieves $89,093.18 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $89,093.18 and approximately $29,662.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

