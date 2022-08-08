InsurAce (INSUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.73 Million

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $431,384.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.01926277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014482 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.