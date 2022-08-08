Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,918. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

