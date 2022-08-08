Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Down 0.3%

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 49,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Intelligent Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

