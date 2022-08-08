Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$42.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Interfor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:IFP traded up C$0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.00. 135,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,885. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$23.30 and a 12-month high of C$44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.85.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Interfor

Interfor Company Profile

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,146 shares in the company, valued at C$338,572.02. In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.14 per share, with a total value of C$100,552.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,628,188.26. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,146 shares in the company, valued at C$338,572.02. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $225,912 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.