International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.8% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 14,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 55,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,137. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.