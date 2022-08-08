International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.66

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.74%.

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $645,360. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in International Seaways by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.