Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $2.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.89) to €2.40 ($2.47) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.37) to €2.00 ($2.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.22) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.78) to €2.30 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

