Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 million.
Intevac Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IVAC opened at $4.80 on Monday. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 64.27%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.
