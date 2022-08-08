Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Rinkey Investments’ 9th Largest Position

Rinkey Investments lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.