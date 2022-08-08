Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.7% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.55. 18,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,583. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

