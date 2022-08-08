IoT Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $527,214.00 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $527,214.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001446 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00067843 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

