IQeon Market Capitalization Hits $2.89 Million (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $56,327.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.63 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00131424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00068553 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon.

Buying and Selling IQeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

