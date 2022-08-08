IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.50 million-$53.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.63 million. IRadimed also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.25 EPS.
NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $55.92.
In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
