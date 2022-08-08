iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Posts Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at iRobot

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iRobot by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $319,000. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 19.8% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

