iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $75,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,980,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.65. 105,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.