iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Wayfinding Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 8.6% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock remained flat at $50.68 during trading hours on Monday. 32,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

