iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 12.9% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.39 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32.

