iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.14. 87,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,419. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.