iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.77 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

