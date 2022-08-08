iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Rinkey Investments’ 7th Largest Position

Rinkey Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.59. 148,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

