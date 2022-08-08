iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EMB traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,393. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.361 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

