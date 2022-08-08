iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.57 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

