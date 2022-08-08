iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $85.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

