iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $78.06. 8,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

