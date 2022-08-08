iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWM traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.17. The stock had a trading volume of 728,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,676,938. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

