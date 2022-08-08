iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Albion Financial Group UT’s 3rd Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 868,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.8% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $67,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IWR stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,723. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.