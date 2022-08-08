iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $419.28. The company had a trading volume of 188,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

